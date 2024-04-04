No government official has congratulated me – GWR attempter Emmanuel Agyemang

Emmanuel Agyemang

Ghanaian media personality, Emmanuel Agyemang, who recently attempted to break the world record for the longest interview held by an individual, has lamented the apparent lack of support from the government as well as local media houses.

According to him, even though he exceeded the previous world record of 37 hours, 44 minutes, and 17 seconds with a spectacular interview time of 43 hours, 54 minutes, and 23 seconds, he’s yet to receive a single call from any government official commending him for his feat.



"Nearly 48 hours after I ended my record-breaking attempt, not even one government official has called me to congratulate me on my achievement. Maybe as I’m being interviewed now, someone will hear and inform them about what I have been able to achieve so they do what is right but as we speak, I have not heard from anyone,” Emmanuel Agyemang said in an interview with Daakyehene Ofosu Agyemang on Adinkra FM in New York.



He further expressed his disappointment with some local media houses.



"There are many media houses in Ghana who just didn’t care about my record-breaking attempt. But at a point when they realised that I was granting interviews and everything was going well, I saw some or two stories to support. I’m disappointed in some media houses because I thought this one was within our jurisdiction so I would receive support but that was not the case. No media house brought a single camera or assigned a single journalist to the event ground to cover the event. It was just about me and my team. We wrote letters to some media houses for support. Those that picked our feed were Life Style TV owned by GTV and New Day TV. Even with these TV stations my team did our production and provided them with the feed in their studios. They were not present at the event grounds.”

He noted that a few days after his record-breaking attempt, Adinkra FM was the first radio station to interview him and applaud him for his efforts.



Emmanuel Agyemang stated that his team is currently compiling evidence to be presented to the Guinness World Records for confirmation.



He is hopeful that his team will in the next 12 weeks receive a response from Guinness World Records.



"As soon as I receive the certification, I will try and break my record. I have gained enough experience and I am confident that I can do more hours of interview than I have done,” Emmanuel Agyemang disclosed.