No label can compare to Zylofon – Obinini

Rapper Obibini

Ghanaian rap artiste, Obinini Boafo has declared that there is no other music label he knows of that can be compared to Zylofon Music.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which airs on eTV Ghana, he said this in reply to whether he is looking to renew with membership with the label and continue working with them or not.



He said, “I haven’t thought about it but there’s projects coming and looking at the amount of work we want to put out there, I’ll say I’d like to continue because there’s no label like Zylofon”.



Obibini revealed that when he got signed onto Zylofon Music, he was allowed to come in with the team that he had already started his career from scratch with, hence, even though he was affected by the label’s halt in business, it was not very drastic on him because he still had his team to work with.

“Our office is basically the studio so that was all I had and all I needed. I dropped the EP even around the time when the offices were closed and it’s one of the biggest EPs out here in the history of hiplife,” the rapper added.



Obibini recently released a new song which he titles ‘Shoot’. The song is currently available on all streaming platforms with accompanying visuals on YouTube.