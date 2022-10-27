1
‘No makeup face’ mockery: Gloria Sarfo claps back at critics, releases 20 more photos

Thu, 27 Oct 2022

In the past few days, a couple of blogs have shared photos and videos of Gloria Sarfo’s natural face with a touch of wild analysis.

Unclear what triggered that particular agenda, these blogs made a mockery of the actress’s face with bold headlines.

Perhaps, Gloria’s face did not measure up to their beauty standards, which was evident in the long articles that condemned her ‘no make-up’ looks.

But the actress, who has remained silent on the issue for a while now, has decided to speak up.

The 2020 AMVCA winner, who seems fed up, has taken to her Instagram page to address her detractors.

Gloria stormed her Instagram page with a slideshow of 20 ‘no makeup’ pictures of herself, accompanied by a caption directed at her critics;

“WCW. Now here's a REAL NO MAKEUP show reel of myself!!! I'm not shy to show how I came into this world. I've never been, and I won't be, So feed your eyes, people, yes you especially. You want more? Well, I have more.”

Chancing on the post, scores of fans, including celebrities, have asked her to pay no heed to such criticism.

The likes of Vim Lady, Kisa Gbekle, Oheme Woyeje and others have shown love to the actress.

This isn't the first time a female celebrity has been dragged in a similar light.

Watch the post below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gloria Osei Sarfo (@gloriaosarfo)









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
