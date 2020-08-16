Entertainment

No matter how comfortable you are while dating, never visit your partner unannounced - Man advises

Social media user Mohammed Ali

Sometimes when in a relationship, love birds get too comfortable dating each other that some basic ethics are ignored because it is assumed it’s okay because of the bond established.

One such behavior is visiting a partner unannounced, because it is assumed that they should have nothing to hide and privacy doesn’t exist in relationships.



But a netizen has advised against the practice, saying it could backfire.



Using his own experience as an example, he claims he once was introduced as a tailor after visiting a partner unannounced, obviously he walked in on his partner with another man.



“No matter howcomfortable you’re in relationship never visit your partner unannounced, i just got introduced as a TAILOR” he wrote.

While it may not always be that one would walk in unannounced to find a partner cheating, visiting a partner unannounced is a sign of insecurity and points to the fact that there’s lack of trust in the relationship.



See his post below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.