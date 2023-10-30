No matter your wealth, never marry a man with your own money - Nana Romeo advises women

The host of Accra FM’s Entertainment Capital show, Nana Romeo, has advised women against sponsoring men financially for marriage regardless of the situation they find themselves in.

According to him, women should allow men to strive hard to accrue the necessary funds to support their marriage because most people have been left disappointed after taking such action.



The radio personality noted that persons who gave money to their partners to marry them are not enjoying their marriage due to a lack of commitment from men.



Nana Romeo stated that women who refuse to heed his advice and sponsor their partners to marry them would regret it for the rest of their lives.



“If you are a woman listen to me very well, no matter how rich you are you can do anything to make the man happy but there is one thing that you should never do in your entire life. You can buy a house or car for the guy but never give a guy money to marry you or you do the lady going to marry the man.



"There are a lot of women who have done this and as we speak they have no happiness in their marriages because they have been disappointed,” he said.



Nana Romeo urged women to let their partners work diligently to raise funds to marry them.

“So no matter how rich you are never give a guy money to marry you. Let the man work hard to find money to marry you after that you can do anything to support him but don’t give him money to marry you. Most women have made that mistake. If you do so you will regret for the rest of your life.” Nana Romeo said in a video shared on his social media page.



Watch the video below







SB/NQQ



