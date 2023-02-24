'No more fighting' - Stephanie Benson, Akosua Agyapong reunite

Stephanie Benson and sister, Akosua Agyapong

Stephanie Benson has put to rest speculations about her relationship with her younger sister, Akosua Agyapong.

In a video posted on Instagram, the mother of five was captured enjoying a hearty laugh with her sister, who shares the same parents.



The sisters hugged and reassured their followers that there was no animosity between them.



Stephanie expressed, "Now you see me with Akosua, you will be seeing me with her. We are not fighting," to which Akosua added, "No, we are not, no more fighting."



The video was accompanied by a caption that read, "I love my baby sister Akos too much and most of the time I want to put her over my knee, but she's always the best. Sisters Forever."



While the sisters made their reunion heartwarming, they also looked stylishly stunning in their simple bodysuits paired with sneakers.

Netizens praised the siblings for clearing the air about their relationship, while one social media user commented, saying, “Awwwwwnnnn, this is the best n beautiful thing I have seen on the internet today????.. u guys r amazing.”



Another added, “The most beautiful evergreen sisters I know ; Love to see you together” while a third praised them, saying, “This is so beautiful. Legendary.”









