No need to go to Nigeria to promote songs, we can use TikTok - Bullgod

Artiste manager and pundit, Bullgod

Ghanaian artiste manager and entertainment critic, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bullgod has rubbished suggestions that Ghanaian artistes should market their songs in Nigeria in order to gain traction in the country.

This suggestion was made by Nigerian entertainment blogger and media personality, Adesope Olajide, who, in an interview with Hitz FM on November 20, said that Ghanaian acts develop the habit of going to Nigeria to promote their songs in media houses there.



This, Adesope believed would help raise awareness of these artistes in Nigeria and help them break into the Nigerian market more easily.



In reaction to the comments by Adesope, Bullgod, speaking on the Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz show on November 21, argued that there was no need for Ghanaian artistes to travel all the way to Nigeria to promote their craft.



According to him, there are so many digital alternatives, many of which were brought forward by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.



He added that it would be better for Ghanaian artistes to market their songs using social media platforms like TikTok.

“If the sun in Ghana is hot, the sun in Nigeria is also hot. Everything is digital. Even on this show, we don’t have to be here. If we say we want to do this show, we don't even have to come here. All of us. Your channel can run normally; we can be in our bedrooms and be online and people will still listen to us. Corona taught us that.



“There is no need to go to Lagos, we do not have the time. We should rather go to the office of TikTok and market our songs there,” he said.



Bullgod's comments join the heated debate about the state of the music industry in Ghana and how it can be improved. about the state of the entertainment sector in Ghana.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



ID/BB





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the newest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



