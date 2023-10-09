No one can pin Mohbad's death on Naira Marley - Lawyer

Naira Marley has been held accountable for Mohbad's death

Naira Marley's lawyer, Afolabi, has said no one can pin the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad, on his client.

He made this known in an interview with popular socialite, Daddy Freeze on Instagram Live.



Naira Marley, Mohbad's former boss, who has been tagged as one of the prime suspects in his murder case has been remanded for 21 days.



Reacting to he above development, particularly, rumours that the Marlian Label boss had a hand in Mohbad's death, the barrister said,



"As for Naira Marley, I believe very strongly that no matter how hard you look, you will not find a single incident where Naira Marley bullied him.

“Sometime in June 2023, he came to Elegushi Beach and heard some musicians were shooting a musical video, so he wanted to see who they were. Remember that in that video, he said so it’s even you. That video is a 9sec video and it will interest you to know that there is a longer version showing these guys eating Amala together after the incident,” he said.



He also debunked the claims that Sam Larry bullied the late singer during a video shoot.



Afolabi, while defending Sam Larry said the video of the music executive bullying Mohbad during a music video shoot was not a reflection of what happened.



According to him, Larry, Mohbad, and Zlatan settled their issue and ate “Amala together after the incident.”