No one is above the law, the police would have arrested me if I did anything wrong – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has said the policemen who visited the scene of the Adjiringanor road project did not arrest him because he committed no crime.



He admitted that he was not immune to arrest because he like any other Ghanaian was not above the law.



Giving an account of what transpired on the site in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the musician said the call for an extension of the road to his office was to give people within that vicinity a good road network.

He said, “There were policemen there, if I did anything wrong, I should be arrested. No one is above the law in Ghana. So I have done this to my area, fought for my people in the area so we can get a good road, what is wrong with it?”



Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has rendered an apology to the project manager at Oswal Investment Limited for ordering his boys to assault him and his workers.



In a trending video sighted by GhanaWeb, Shatta Wale was seen expressing regrets for the unfortunate incident.



He said: "The man in question is someone that I know and have always wanted to meet. It is so unfortunate that things have to happen this way…I also want to say sorry to Kennedy for everything that happened and I hope he finds a place in his heart to forgive me. It is Ghana, and we are one people. I believe God takes care of the rest.”