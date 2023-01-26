0
No one is the limit for rap music in Ghana - Yaa Pono

Yaa Pono Ponobiom 2.png Rapper Yaa Pono

Thu, 26 Jan 2023

Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono, also known as Ponobiom, has released a message in the wake of his latest single, which has been tagged as a diss song to his colleague, Sarkodie.

Ponobiom's 2023 single titled 'Yard' was released on January 25 after informing fans to anticipate yet another tune.

A careful listen to the track proves that Sarkodie was targeted in Pono's message.

The rapper in his verse quizzed, “since when did we feature the dead?”.

The jab has sparked social media reactions, with many questioning what might have led Pono to jab Sarkodie just a few days after his feature on 'Stir It Up', a song by the late Bob Marley.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on Thursday, January 26, Yaa Pono delivered a message to music lovers and also set the record straight.

"No one is the limit 4 gh rap. Not even the gatekeepers can control this, #YARD," his tweet read.

In an earlier tweet on January 19, he wrote: "Legendary no be by force, focus is."

Check out the tweets and song below:







