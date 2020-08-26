Entertainment

No one should use my picture or my brand on any political campaign or platforms - Shatta Wale warns

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and his manager Bulldog

As the 2020 general elections are almost here, political parties will stop at to convince the masses with influential celebrities in the country and their songs should there be any.

Shatta Wale seems to have made a U-turn in politics as his latest post on social media suggests that moving forward, no one should use his picture or brand on any political campaign or platform.



Shatta Wale is known to be a strong NDC supporter because of his dad’s affiliation with the party and also he is someone the sitting president Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo loves hence it looks like Shatta is stuck in the middle.



Now, he knows for a fact that any of these two main political parties will definitely use his songs for campaign following his affiliation with them hence he has come out to emphatically state that no one should use his songs going forward. This will surely force the political parties to approach him formally to perform at their campaign grounds should they need to use his songs which can make him earn some ‘fat’ money.

This is a great business decision by Shatta Wale and his team; this guy understands the business very well. He probably also has his own reasons for posting that.



Anyway, take a look at the post below:





NOTICE:



Moving forward ..no one should use my picture or my brand on any political campaign or platforms .



Myself and my loyal fans will support and coperate with any person who Ghanaians elect as their president.. pic.twitter.com/Du2plHV4p3 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 25, 2020

