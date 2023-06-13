No plans to feature secular artistes – Joe Mettle

Gospel singer, Joe Mettle

Many have questioned why the Ghana music industry has not seen a lot of collaboration between the Gospel musicians and the other genres especially those doing secular music.

This development has generated a heated argument among many for almost three decades since the Hiplife in particular came into existence.



Some Gospel musicians have already taken the step of featuring those secular musicians in their songs and vice-versa.



But award-winning Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, thinks otherwise.

According to him, although there are calls by people for him to feature a secular artiste, he has no intention of doing that anytime soon.



When asked on Kumasi-based Luv FM if he has any intention to feature a circular artiest, Joe Mettel quickly responded, “I don’t have plans like, at all”.



