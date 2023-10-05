No sensible person would attack Asiedu Nketia over coup comment – Blakk Rasta jabs Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs and Blakk Rasta

Controversial radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has chided former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs after criticizing Johnson Asiedu Nketiah over ‘Ghana is ripe for coup’ comment.

According to him, only individuals with diabolic mindsets would lambast Asiedu Nketia for claiming Ghana is ripe for a coup because the hardship Ghanaians are battling with is a testament to his assertion.



He chided the Akufo-Addo-led government for the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and indicated that he would not be astonished if a coup happened in the country.



"What Asiedu Nketia said is that wrong? Tell me. Apart from wicked people and blood-sucking vampires who would always read meanings into well-thought utterances. My brother, my sister, nobody with common sense would find what Asiedu Nketia said wrong,” Blakk Rasta fumed.



“What is the content like? Is it wrong? Things that happened in the past that caused us to have a coup d'etat, In fact, a trillion tons of this is happening right here in Ghana, and Ghanaians are not initiating a coup d'etat. It means that we have gone beyond coup d'etas. We would like to use democratic means.”



Blakk Rasta reacted after Allotey Jacobs said that the security agencies in the country should be concerned about Asiedu Nketia’s Ghana is ripe for coup comment.

"The Military High Command must watch this; it could be a signal because we don't need this in our modern-day,” Allotey Jacobs said while speaking as a panelist on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show.



In an interview with Joynews, the general secretary of the NDC asserted that the recent happenings in the country signal that the country is ripe for a coup.



“Ghana is more than ripe for a coup d’état but the only thing that is saving us is the tolerance of Ghanaians. If you look at our history, you will see that the things that have led to previous coup d’états in this country were even less than what is happening now. But the only thing that is saving us is the tolerance and our collective history," Asiedu Nketia said.



SB/NOQ



