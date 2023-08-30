No serious footballer will have sex before playing a game - Guru claims

Guru

Ghanaian musician and rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known in the entertainment circles as Guru NKZ has cautioned footballers against having sex before stepping onto the field to play.

While most footballers believe it keeps them fit before games, others believe it brings down one’s performance and concentration before and during games.



According to Guru, it is only 'unserious, aimless, and visionless' footballers who indulge in such an act, adding that it is prudent to concentrate on relevant issues rather than worldly stuff.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Angel FM, Guru said “Every football with aim and vision will never have sex with a woman before going onto the field to play. We do what is more important than what pleases the world.”



It will be recalled that former Black Stars defender, Muhammed Gargo as quoted by Modernghana debunked the widespread belief that sex weakens players.



Gargo said players should not abstain from sex for an extended period of time because it limits their flexibility.

Some sports fitness coaches are also of the view that sex is good for footballers as they need it to balance themselves.



Watch the video below:





LSN/KPE