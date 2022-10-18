'No show' as Shatta Wale fails to release GOG album on scheduled date

After building anticipation for the release of the Gift of God' album for years, Shatta Wale pledged to finally release the body of work on October 17 to mark his 38th birthday.

The leader of the Shatta Movement during a performance at the SummerStage Festival in Crotona Park, New York City, on August 13 made this promise during a performance to his 'international' fans.



Announcing the release date of the album that has taken him 3 years to produce, he said: "I have this album that I have been creating for three years and everybody has been talking about it and asking 'when are you gonna drop the album?'



"Today you guys are the special people with my press release date. On the 17th of October, I am gonna release the Gift of God Album and you guys are so special, you guys are the first. I have not told anybody and I know the press is gonna take it. I love you guys, you guys are looking like angels. Clap for yourselves."



Contrary to his words, Shatta failed to fulfil his promise which would have consequently satisfied the desire of fans who have been waiting on his album for years.



Although it was a 'no show' on October 17, Shatta Wale blessed music lovers with a single off the GOG album titled 'Cash Out'.

The new single received positive feedback from the local industry. This was however not without some criticism as some cited him for 'sounding like Burna Boy', 'sampling Burna Boy's 'Last Last', among others.



Meanwhile, Shatta had a time of his life as friends and loved ones organized a surprise birthday party for him in his newly acquired mansion in Accra. He was presented with a pimped Range Rover, which had his name boldly imprinted on it.







