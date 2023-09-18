No song from Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy has topped 'My Own' - Samini

Reggae/Dancehall musician, Samini

Popular Ghanaian Dancehall/Reggae artist Samini has emphatically stated that no song from any of the big three Ghanaian acts whose names begin with S - Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale - has been able to top his 2017 hit “My Own”.

Iterating this during an interview on the “Day Show” with Berla Mundi, Samini explained that even while he had taken a break to attend school, he never saw any project from any of his colleagues that topped his hit track.



"While at school, while I thought I was on break, I didn't see anything significant change in this space. And I'm back. There's no hit song in this space. None of them. No hit song can beat just 'My Own' right now," Samini said.



He clarified, however, that his comment wasn't a jab at any of the younger artistes but that he was only stating an observation.



“Don't get me wrong and don't take my message wrongly. We're talking the four S’s,” he clarified.



Samini however, praised Stonebwoy and his Fifth Dimension project, citing him as the only one among the other 3 S's who could come close to his legacy due to Stonebwoy being his student.



“Fifth Dimension is a great project. I like into the future. That's a hit. So among the four s's, I must say the only person that's dropped something is coming from my school. That's my family. Family blood is thicker than water,” he said.

