No woman will show naked body if our laws are working - Tina Muulikaa

Industry players have raised concerns with the surge in nudity on social media

Entertainment Pundit, Tina Muulikaa has raised concerns about the laxity in enforcing the laws on nudity in Ghana.

According to her, it has become a fashion for women to show their naked bodies because the enforcement agencies which are to activate the laws have relaxed.



She even wondered if there are laws that check nudity in the country.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM’s entertainment show “Entertainment Review’’, Tina held strongly that the onus of responsibility lies with the law enforcers to deter female celebrities and young ladies taking after them from going nude on social media.



“If it’s really a concern and if truly we’re serious that we want to do something about it, we should move above words and enforce the laws," she stated.