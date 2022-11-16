0
‘No wonder the cedi is also sleeping’ – Schwarzenegger chides Ofori-Atta over viral ‘sleeping video’

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has taken a dig at Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, for dozing off at a hearing to probe the censure motion brought against him by the minority in parliament.

Mr. Ofori Atta appeared before an eight-member Ad hoc committee intended to probe the allegations made by the Minority in Parliament per their motion of censure against him.

He was represented by his counsel, Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko, who did all the talking including putting up a defence against the Minority’s push for a vote of censure against his client.

It was an approximately eight-hour-long session characterized by a series of heated exchanges, objections, and so on, making the atmosphere a charged one.

However, in the midst of all these, the finance minister was caught on camera dozing off periodically at the sitting.

This development triggered numerous concerns and criticisms from scores of netizens on social media, particularly Twitter, where Mr. Ken Ofor-Atta topped the trends.

Afia Schwarzenegger, who also waded into the discussion, lambasted the finance minister for sleeping during such an important meeting.

She labelled the government appointee incompetent adding that the fact that he could sleep at such a gathering explains why the ‘cedi is also sleeping’.

“You self you tired but Aboro ne Bayia nti...see your life. No wonder the cedi is also sleeping...waaaa loook. Sleeping gang... Resign n go and sleep on your bed... you say No. Sleeping beauty s3 Asa!!! You haven't seen anything yet,” she wrote on Instagram.

