Nobody can convince me that Kikibees CEO killed himself – Osebo

Osebo the Zaraman (left) and the late Kikibees CEO (right)

Popular boutique owner cum socialite, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman, has refuted claims that the late Bennet Agyekum, also known as Kikibees, committed suicide.

In his narration, he was not in the country when the Kikibees CEO lost his life under controversial circumstances, but he was briefed on the happenings concerning the demise by his younger brother who is married to his sister.



According to him, after watching the videos and listening to the audio he was privy to, there is no way anyone can convince him that the Kikibees CEO killed himself by taking excessive alcohol as indicated in the autopsy report.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Osebo the Zaraman disagreed with the report that the late Kikibees CEO committed suicide.



“One of my younger brothers married Kikibee CEO's sister. I had travelled when the incident happened so my younger brother called and narrated what transpired. So I asked him to send me videos or anything that shows that he killed himself, and then he sent videos and voice audio.



"I don’t need to be a police officer to know whether the reports were false or not. After watching the video and listening to the audio, nobody can convince me that the Kikibees CEO committed suicide, never. What can make a successful person commit suicide? But we live in a crazy world so we have to let certain things go,” he said.

The funeral service and internment of the late Bennet Agyekum took place at the Gethsemane Gardens, at East Legon in Accra, on December 9, 2023, in a very private ceremony.



Meanwhile, parts of the Kikibees CEO’s autopsy report presented in court, state that he died from excessive alcohol intoxication and a severe fall.



The autopsy document, according to an AngelFM report, was filed by the lawyer of the defendant in court, in a bid to substantiate the basis on which his client should be granted bail.



Angel FM’s court correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo, who spoke on the development said, “Initially, the police stated in court that he was hallucinating. Now the autopsy is out and has been filed by the lawyer. It has given a hint about the findings in court. Documents from the autopsy proved that he had excessive alcohol and experienced a severe fall.”



Osebo, who is pained by the death has rejected the reports labelling them as “false.”

