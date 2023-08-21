‘Nobody can dictate my life’ – Agradaa jabs ‘villagers’ over jogging video

Nana Agradaa in her workout gear

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has lashed out at netizens who are mocking her over her choice of outfit for a morning workout session.

In a viral video, the self-acclaimed evangelist posted herself on Instagram, she was captured wearing a pair of pink 'bum shorts' and a sleeveless top while jogging on the streets.



The outfit exposed some parts of her body including her thighs and butt.



In a rebuttal at the critique and trolls that greeted her video, Agradaa posted another video responding to critics.



"What do you say? Nobody can dictate my life for me. Some of you are villagers. It is from the video I posted that I have come to the conclusion that 80% of people in the world are villagers. Some of you are villagers.



"What is the problem about the dress? Enlightened people know it is only if I wear such and go drinking in a night club that it can be described as untoward," she stated.

She said she was proud of how God had created her and that she had not done liposuction even though she had the capacity so to do.



"I am from training and I have put a video out and you are worried. Should I have gone to the beach? Guess what? How ever I am, I am proud of it. God has created me very beautiful with a beautiful colour.



"I haven’t done a liposuction. I have the capacity but I will not engage in that business even if it costs 50,000 cedis and above. I can do it more than 100 times but it is not my choice," she added.



Her reaction was contained in a video presentation posted on Facebook by Magraheb TV.





