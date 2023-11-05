Nobody can force me off stage - Stonebwoy reacts after his performance at Tidal Rave is disrupted

Correction: An earlier version of this publication said Sarkodie's manager AngelTown stormed the stage to disrupt Stonebwoy's performance. The story has been modified to reflect what ensued.

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy had a sharp response to Sarkodie's team after what appeared to be an unexpected interruption of his performance at the 2023 Tidal Rave Concert held at La Palm Royal Beach.



Stonebwoy was unaware of the confrontation at first, as he had turned away to prepare for his next song. At the time, Sarkodie's official DJ, DJ Mensah was on stage and was later joined by manager AngelTown.



Stonebwoy, after his set was interrupted and his microphone was turned off, later commented when his microphone was switched back on.



In his final submission to the fans who travelled from far to see him perform, Stonebwoy decided to poke.



"Thank you very much. I needed to say thank you before I leave. Nobody can force me off stage...," the Dancehall musician said after his microphone was eventually turned off.

The altercation seemed to have arisen due to Stonebwoy exceeding his allocated performance time, which in turn caused delays for other artists scheduled to perform, including Sarkodie, R2Bees, and King Promise.



Sarkodie later mounted the stage about 20 minutes after the security team donning reflectors had restored calm on stage.



Watch how Stonebwoy's performance was interrupted below.







JNA/BB