Nobody can poison me - Yaw Tog

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has firmly denied rumours suggesting that he was poisoned, which led to his absence from a recent interview.

Speaking on Hello FM's Ekwanso Brebre show, Yaw Tog said nobody can poison him as he is very careful with his friends.



This was revealed when the host inquired about the reason for his no-show last week.



Yaw Tog responded, explaining that he was unwell, but the host interrupted, mentioning the rumour of him being poisoned.



It was in response to this speculation that Yaw Tog confidently stated, "… even if anyone gives me poison to eat, I won't die."



Expressing surprise, the host probed further, asking if Yaw Tog had consumed something that made him immune to poisoning. Yaw Tog clarified, saying, "No, there is a saying that if anyone will harm you, it won't be your enemies but friends. So, if you are careful, nothing will harm you; otherwise, you might unknowingly consume the poison."

