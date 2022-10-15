Nobody can sabotage me – Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician and BET award nominee, Black Sherif, known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sharrif has said he fears nobody in the music industry because no one can sabotage him.

According to the award-winning artist and “Kwaku the Traveller” hit maker he has not wronged anyone that would allow himself to be sabotaged by other people.



He is also of the view that even if people try to sabotage him, their evil works won’t get to him.



“Nobody go feel sabotage me. Naaa, I don’t believe somebody go feel sabotage me. I don’t believe, I don’t believe that, they go feel do but it won’t get to me because I no wrong nobody," Black Sherif told DJ Reuben in an interview on LUV FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

Black Sherif after gaining fame last year with his song “Second Sermon” has been consistent with his craft.



His recent music titled “SOJA” is wonderfully received much attention from all over the world topping various music chat both online and mainstream media.



One of the most successful Gospel musicians Sonnie Badu has recently described Black Sherif as “Bob Marley of our time.”