Nobody donated to the number my fiancée put out when I was sick – Waakye

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Prince Yawson aka Waakye

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Prince Yawson aka Waakye, has revealed that he did not receive a dime after his fiancée put out a mobile money number.

The actor disclosed in an interview with Joy News’ Doreen Avio that the number was announced after his fiancée was pushed to put out a number which will enable the public to contribute.



Waakye stated that no amount was sent to the number when he was sick.



According to him, prayers from the public were more important than money.

“If people are putting mobile money accounts out for me, fine, but I have not received a dime from anybody.



“So everyone must know that if anyone is receiving money on my behalf, then they are keeping it,” Waakye stated.