Nobody slapped or touched Kelvynboy – Manager gives account

A member of Kelvyn Boy’s management team has given a detailed account on the disturbances that happened at Ashaiman involving the musician.

Reports about the ‘Mia’ singer being attacked by a former bodyguard of Stonebwoy went viral on Monday afternoon.



As Zionfelix.net reported earlier, Kelvyn Boy was at the Ashaiman branch of Electroland Ghana Limited when the former bodyguard of Stonebwoy known as Gye Nyame tried to attack him.



Hours after the incident, Didi, who is part of Kelvyn Boy’s management team, told Sammy Flex in an interview that the musician was not assaulted.



According to him, the attacker was prevented from reaching Kelvyn Boy.



He was resolute that Kelvyn Boy was not slapped nor touched when he attempted to assault him.

Didi revealed the case has been reported to authorities to unravel why Gye Nyame attempted to attack Kelvyn Boy.



He added that Kelvyn Boy is safe and he even wanted to do a live video but he was stopped by his management team for now.



Watch the video below.





