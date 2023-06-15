Nollywood actor Don Brymo passes

Talented veteran actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu

Nollywood mourns the loss of a talented veteran actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu, who has passed away.

In a punchng.com report, the 56-year-old actor, originally from Anambra State, was reportedly found deceased in his sleep on June 15, 2023.



The devastating news was confirmed by his close colleague and friend; Mr Mayor Ofoegbu, who took to his Facebook page on Thursday morning to express his grief.



In a heartfelt post, Ofoegbu shared, "Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening.



“My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed in his sleep. I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify with his family. Chai! Don Brymo my manchi. It's hard to say goodbye. Nnukwu nwa na Enugu ukwu."



Alongside his touching tribute, Ofoegbu shared a cherished photo of himself and the late actor.

Don Brymo Uchegbu's demise is a profound loss to the Nigerian film industry, where he had made a significant impact throughout his career.



As a veteran actor, he leaves behind a rich legacy of memorable performances and contributions to the growth of Nollywood.



The news of Uchegbu's sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, as friends, colleagues, and fans come to terms with the loss.



Tributes and condolences have poured in from fellow actors, directors, and industry professionals who admired his talent and respected him as a person.



ADA/WA