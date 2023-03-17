0
Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Ezeokeke's health deteriorates, family requests privacy

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi Ezeokeke, a renowned Nollywood actor

Ifeanyi Ezeokeke, a renowned Nollywood actor, has been battling an undisclosed ailment since 2020 with no signs of improvement.

In a legit.ng report, despite his efforts to seek treatment, he remains in a critical condition, and even performing basic tasks has become challenging for him.

Ezeokeke, who was at the peak of his career when he fell ill, had won the hearts of many Nigerians with his exceptional acting skills, and his current condition is a sad development for his fans and the entertainment industry.

In these trying times, his family has requested privacy as they continue to provide care and support for the actor.

However, the entertainment industry and the entire Nigerian community are sending their prayers and support to Ezeokeke and his family.

ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
