Nollywood actress Monalisa criticizes colleagues for not supporting Funke Akindele's governorship bid

Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen, has expressed her disappointment with her colleagues in the entertainment industry for not supporting Funke Akindele's bid for the governorship race.

Funke Akindele, who is the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has received little to no support from her colleagues since her candidacy was announced.



Monalisa took to her Instagram page to question her colleagues for not supporting Funke Akindele, who she described as a legendary actress with a high level of integrity in the industry.



"If I truly want what’s best for my country. I won’t sit on the fence. I will come out to support who I can trust. Funke Akindele have Worked . She’s a strong woman who is successful. Facts are there! Go and Verify. Only in the entertainment industry, are you saying @funkejenifaakindele have no integrity? Why are we not supporting her in this industry. She have friends, colleagues . She has worked with lots of people. Why are you not coming out to support her?" She noted.



Monalisa declared her own support for Funke Akindele, citing her track record of success and hard work.



Monalisa urged her colleagues to come out and support Funke Akindele, who she believes is a strong and capable woman.

She expressed her frustration with the lack of support from the entertainment industry and called on women to support each other.



Monalisa encouraged people not to sit on the fence but to come out and support positive change in their country.



She concluded by urging people to vote for Funke Akindele and her running mate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, in the upcoming governorship election on Saturday, March 11.



I come out with my Full chest!!



If you truly want change . Don’t sit on the Fence!!! Come out!!!



