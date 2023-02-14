Nollywood actress remanded in prison for tampering with new Naira notes

Popular skitmaker Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State has remanded Nollywood actress and skit maker Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin in Kirikiri correctional center for tampering with the new naira notes.

The actress was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, February 13 on a two-count charge brought against her before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.



The actress who pleaded not guilty to the charge was remanded in the facility till her bail application hearing.



One of the counts read: “that you Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, on the 28th of January 2023, at Monarch event centre, Lekki, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing during a social occasion tampered with the sum of N100, 000.00 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, by spraying it at the occasion. You thereby committed offense contrary to and punishable under section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.



Prosecution counsel, S.I Sulaiman asked that the defendant be remanded in prison custody until a trial date is fixed while the counsel to the defendant, Goncalves Adenike, prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail till the hearing of the case, urging that she be remanded in EFCC custody till the perfection of her bail terms.

The Judge deferred the ruling on the bail application to Wednesday, 15th of February, 2023, and remanded the defendant in prison.



Recall that the actress was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Fraud Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on the 1st of February 2023, after a clip showing her spraying and stepping on the new Naira notes at a party went viral on social media.



She was later handed over to the EFCC for investigation.