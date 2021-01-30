Nominations for 2021 Garden City Awards opened

A photo of the flyer of the event

Source: Shadrack Agyare, Contributor

Rad Communications Limited has opened nominations for this year's Garden City Awards.

Then nomination opening ends on February 15, 2021.



The Ashanti Regional Achievement Awards dubbed; 'Garden City Awards' is to recognize, honour and celebrate a cross-section of Ashanti Region's most influential and accomplished personalities, organizations and companies from a wide range of industries, who are committed to the socio-economic development of the Region.

The award also promises to serve as a springboard for many who aspire to reach higher heights with their works and efforts, and also serve as a Regional platform for recognizing the great works of its constituents.



Categories include; Leadership, Chieftaincy, Politics & Governance, Entrepreneurship, Creative Arts, Entertainment & Fashion, Education & Training, Media & Communication, Women Empowerment and Online & Social Media.

