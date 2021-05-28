Nominations for 2nd edition of the Comedy and Poetry Awards opens June 1

Comedy and Poetry Awards

Organizers of the Comedy and Poetry Awards, Creative Republic Limited have announced the second edition of the Awards is on the way.

The Award scheme that honours comedians and poets is set to open nominations from 1st June 2021.



The Nominations is categorized in three main sections namely Poetry: Spoken Word, Poetry: Lyrics & Rhymes, and Comedy.



Comedy has 18 categories, Poetry: Lyrics & Rhymes has 10 categories and Poetry: Spoken Word has 7 categories.

Previous winners of the maiden edition include ace actor Akrobeto, and comedians Clemento Suarez and OB Amponsah.



Nominations will open 1st June 2021 and close 20th June 2021, visit www.copo.live/Nominations to file nominations.