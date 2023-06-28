Nominations open for Western Gospel Awards

The third edition will be launched on ThursdayJune 29, 2023

Source: Kofi Duah,Contributor

Prolific GH, organizers of Western Gospel Awards have opened nominations for the third edition of its award scheme aimed at recognizing and appreciating talents who are propagating the gospel of God through music in the Western region.

The third edition will be launched this Thursday virtually via their online portals.



Artiste managers, producers, presenters, record labels, and Gospel musicians can submit their entries online via https://prolificgh.com/from July 1 to July 31.



Categories to be awarded include: Gospel Artiste of the Year, Gospel Collaboration of the Year, New Gospel Artiste of the Year, Female Gospel Artiste of the Year, Male Gospel Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year, Gospel Radio/TV Show of the Year and Choral Choir/Group of the Year, Minister of the year (New)



The rest are Contemporary Choir/ Group of the Year, Urban/Contemporary Gospel Artiste of the Year, Best Lyrical Content of the Year, Producer of the Year, Sound Engineer of the Year, Instrumentalist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Gospel Music Video of the Year, Best Gospel Artiste – DIASPORA and Choreography/Mime Group of the Year.



In all, 22 awards will be given on the awards night come Sunday, November 5, 2023

Organizers of the event (Prolific GH) said the award scheme aspires to foster quality works from Gospel artistes in the Western Region.



Last year, gospel musician KDM has adjudged the overall Artiste of the Year at the Second Edition of the award scheme.



Cwesi Oteng graced the occasion with a performance and was awarded as a pacesetter and contributor to Urban Gospel.



Rev. Amy Newman was honored with the lifetime achievement award for her immense contribution to the Gospel Fraternity.



Dr. Steven Wayoe (CEO of Wayoe Engineering and Construction LTD) was also honoured for his Remarkable contribution to the growth of the Gospel industry in the Western Region.