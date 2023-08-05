Nominees list for 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK released

The main event is scheduled to take place in London on October 7, 2023

The Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK) has unveiled nominees for over 40 categories for the seventh edition of the prestigious awards scheme in a remarkable ceremony held at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Earlier this year, the GMAUK requested musicians, producers, and other members of the music business to submit their work for consideration between April 12, 2023, and May 30, 2023.



Sarkodie, Africa's most decorated rapper, had the most nominations with nine, followed by hip-hop musician Black Sherif, who bagged seven nominations.



The night featured spectacular performances by Episode, FBS, Keche, Lasmid, Perez Music, and many other artists.



Some important musical and political figures in attendance included multiple award-winning musician Shatta Wale, one of Ghana's most adored performers D-Black, Friday night hitmaker Lasmid, Hassan Ayariga, and many more.



Below is the full list of nominees:



Artiste of the Year



Black Sherif



Piesie Esther



Stonebwoy



Sarkodie



King Promise



Shatta Wale



Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of The Year



Black Sherif



Sarkodie



Medikal



Amerado



DJ Azonto



Lasmid



Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of The Year



Friday Night – Lasmid



Scarface – Medikal



Grace – Amerado ft. Lasmid



Ewiase – Kweku Flick



Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif



Soja – Black Sherif



Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto



Benzo – Malcom Nuna



Kwacha – YPee ft. Yaw TOG



Pressure – Kimilist



Obaa Hemaa – Skyface SDW ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap KOTM, Kwaku DMC & Jay Bahd



Highlife Song of The Year



Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena



Adidede – Adina



Adom – Kwesi Arthur



Have Mercy – Kofi Knit



Champagne – KiDi



My Darling – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena



Outside (Abonten) – DJ Breezy ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod



Afraid to Lose You – Kwabena Kwabena



Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo – Daddy Lumba



Settle – Gambo ft. Keche



Highlife Artiste of The Year



Adina



Kofi Kinaata



KiDi



Akwaboah



Kwabena Kwabena



Gospel Song of The Year



Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther



My Meditations – Diana Hamilton



Final Say (Medley) – Celestine Donkor



Mala – MOGmusic



This Far – Ewura Abena



Gospel Artiste of The Year



Piesie Esther



Diana Hamilton



Celestine Donkor



MOGmusic



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year



Ras Kuuku

Epixode



Rocky Dawuni



Stonebwoy



Shatta Wale



Samini



Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year



3 3 & 1 (Miensa Miensa Ne Baako) – Ras Kuuku



Atia – Epixode



Don’t Forget Me – Black Sherif



Never Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro



On God – Shatta Wale



Abundance – Samini



Eyes On You ft. Stonebwoy – Maccasio



Afrobeats Artiste of The Year



Camidoh



King Promise



Gyakie



Wendy Shay



Afrobeats Song of the Year



Kaba – Camidoh



Something – Gyakie



Balance It – D Jay



Ginger – King Promise



Jo – FBS ft. Mr Drew



Therapy – Stonebwoy



Carry Go – Sista Afia



Male Vocalist of The Year



Camidoh – Kaba



Stonebwoy – Gidiba (Firm & Strong)



King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft. Frenna



Akwaboah – My Darling ft. Kwabena Kwabena



Kwabena Kwabena – Atia (High-life Rendition)



Female Vocalist of The Year



Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie



Cina Soul – Waiting ft. Camidoh



Abiana – Shika



Adomaa – Beginning Again



Ewura Abena – So Far



Ruth Adjei – Matchless Father



Instrumentalist of The Year



Dominic Quarshie – Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther



Prince Sennah – My Meditations by Diana Hamilton



Emmanuel Bludo – Final Say (Medley) by Celestine Donkor



Dan Grahl – Final Say (Medley) by Celestine Donkor



Prince Hakim – Kadosh by Joe Mettle



Ahwenepa by Kwame Yeboah



Songwriter of the Year



Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie



Akwaboah – Darling



Black Sherif – Oh Paradise



Fameye – Thank You



Diana Hamilton – My Meditations



Ewura Abena – This Far



Epixode – Atia (High-life Rendition)



Best Group of The Year



FRA!



Bethel Revival Choir



Dope Nation



Keche



Best Rapper of the Year



Medikal – Scarface



Strongman – Goated

Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif



Amerado – Obiaa Boa



Eno Barony – The Finish Line ft. Amerado



Lyrical Joe – Hmmhm



Best Collaboration of The Year



FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew



Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif



Epixode – Atia (High-life Rendition) ft. Kwabena Kwabena



Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid



Frank Naro – Koom ft. Fameye



Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise



DJ Breezy – Outside (Abonten) ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod



Dj Vyrusky – Body Body ft. KiDi & Camidoh



FRA! – You Dey Feel The Vibe ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta (Thousand)



New Artiste of The Year



Lasmid



D Jay



DJ Azonto



Skyface SDW



Gambo



Most Popular Song of the Year



Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif



Friday Night – Lasmid



Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther



Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto



Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena



Soja – Black Sherif



Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo – Daddy Lumba



On God – Shatta Wale



Uncovered Artiste of The Year



Essi



Maya Blu



Cojo Rae



Tripcy



Theo Vesachi



Niashun



Shuga Lord



Vanilla



Mista Myles



Producer of The Year



MOGBeatz



Killbeatz



Nacee



Kaywa



Gomez Beatz



Samsney Beats



Shadrach Yawson



Da Maker



Beatz Vampire



Abochi



Best Music Video of The Year



Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise



Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie



Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo



Scott Evans – Best Side



Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid To Lose You



Stonebwoy – Therapy



D-Black – Dindin ft. Efya



Sista Afia – Carry Go



FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew



Sefa – Enjoyment



Most Dominant Fan Base of The Year

69 Fans



Gadam Nation



Team DH



Daddy Lumba Fans



Shatta Movement



BHIM Nation



Meditants



Team Move



Sarknation



Shay Gang



UK Based Best DJ



DJ Ozberga



DJ Invisible



DJ P Montana



DJ FiiFii



DJ Master P



DJ Paak



UK New Artiste of The Year



Jbee



FeelGudAlways



Francisca Amoah



NGB Muni



Internal B



Martha Brako



Mayqueen



UK-Based Uncovered Artiste of The Year



Kwayku



De.ViZION



Yaw Bossman



Kevin Omarr



Malisca Cardna



Drogo



UK Based Songwriter of The Year



De.ViZION – Cry Out Psalm 34:17



Black Kat Gh – So Much Love



Ohene – Say I Do



UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of The Year



GoldKay



Ras King Bobo 1



Denny



Charles Kalah



Kin Frenzee



UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of The Year



Glow – Denny ft. Yaa Pono



Come For Your Chocolate – Charles Kalah



Free Your Mind – Ras King Bobo 1



Boss Chick – Kin Frenzee



My Girl (Remix) – GoldKay ft. David Jay



UK-Based Highlife Song of The Year



So Much Love – Black Kat Gh feat. Kwabena Kwabena



Hand of God – Ohene



Cocoa – Kwadwo Obeng Barima(K.O.B)



Twe Da – Marco Lowrey



Wakawaka – Kay Bryn



Shidaa remix – K. O. G ft. Captain Planet



UK Based Highlife Artiste of The Year



Ohene



Kwadwo Obeng Barima (K.O.B)



Marco Lowrey



UK Based Artiste of The Year



Goldkay



Denny

Charles Kalah



Minister Kofi Nyarko



UK-Based Live Performance Band of The Year



Ozimzim



The Compozers



Davison Band



Minor Seventh



Onipa



UK-Based Gospel Song of The Year



Bless Me – MayQueen ft. Igwe



Agyenkwa Hene – Samuel Sey ft. Efe Grace



Give Me Rest – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah



Omo God – Alice Mckenzie ft. Morris D’Voice



Nyame Ahyira Wo – Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade) ft. Lady Ann



Mo (Well Done) – Alex Acheampong ft. Morris Babyface



N’Adom – Min. Kofi Nyarko ft. Minister OJ



Blessed – Joseph Matthew



UK Based Gospel Artiste of The Year



Samuel Sey



Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah



Alice McKenzie



Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade)



Min. Kofi Nyarko



Alex Acheampong



UK-Based Best Collaboration of The Year



Goldkay – My Girl Remix ft. David Jay



Francisca Amoah – Mogya Edi Bem ft. S.K. Frimpong



Star Vicy – Kabutey ft. Welzy



Geo Wellington – New Day Yeye ft. Zims



Samuel Sey – Agyenkwa Hene ft Efe Grace



Marco Lowrey – Twe Da remix ft. Medikal & Kurl Songx



Alice McKenzie – Omo God ft Morris D’Voice



Min. Kofi Nyarko – N’adom ft Min O.J.



Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade) – Nyame Ahyira Wo ft Lady Ann



Black Kat Gh – So Much Love ft. Kwabena Kwabena



UK-Based Producer of The Year



Ephraim Beatz



Charles Kalah



Adeshie Studios



Da BeatMasta



FeelGudAlways



Ghanaian Contemporary Act of The Year



Wiyaala



Atongo Zimba



King Ayisoba



K.O.G (Kweku Of Ghana)



Santrofi



FRA!



Kakatsitsi



Kyekyeku



Best Touring Band



Gyedu-Blay & The Ambolley Sekondi Band



Santrofi band



FRA!



K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade



Dela Botri & The Hewale Sounds



Super Opong Stars



First Class Band



Amamere Folk Music ‘n’ Dance Ensemble



Afrodat Troupe



Adesa Taloi