0
Nominees list for 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK released

Ghana Music Awards UK 3.png The main event is scheduled to take place in London on October 7, 2023

Sat, 5 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK) has unveiled nominees for over 40 categories for the seventh edition of the prestigious awards scheme in a remarkable ceremony held at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Earlier this year, the GMAUK requested musicians, producers, and other members of the music business to submit their work for consideration between April 12, 2023, and May 30, 2023.

Sarkodie, Africa's most decorated rapper, had the most nominations with nine, followed by hip-hop musician Black Sherif, who bagged seven nominations.

The night featured spectacular performances by Episode, FBS, Keche, Lasmid, Perez Music, and many other artists.

Some important musical and political figures in attendance included multiple award-winning musician Shatta Wale, one of Ghana's most adored performers D-Black, Friday night hitmaker Lasmid, Hassan Ayariga, and many more.

The main event is scheduled to take place in London on October 7, 2023.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif

Piesie Esther

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

King Promise

Shatta Wale

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of The Year

Black Sherif

Sarkodie

Medikal

Amerado

DJ Azonto

Lasmid

Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of The Year

Friday Night – Lasmid

Scarface – Medikal

Grace – Amerado ft. Lasmid

Ewiase – Kweku Flick

Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif

Soja – Black Sherif

Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto

Benzo – Malcom Nuna

Kwacha – YPee ft. Yaw TOG

Pressure – Kimilist

Obaa Hemaa – Skyface SDW ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap KOTM, Kwaku DMC & Jay Bahd

Highlife Song of The Year

Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena

Adidede – Adina

Adom – Kwesi Arthur

Have Mercy – Kofi Knit

Champagne – KiDi

My Darling – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena

Outside (Abonten) – DJ Breezy ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod

Afraid to Lose You – Kwabena Kwabena

Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo – Daddy Lumba

Settle – Gambo ft. Keche

Highlife Artiste of The Year

Adina

Kofi Kinaata

KiDi

Akwaboah

Kwabena Kwabena

Gospel Song of The Year

Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther

My Meditations – Diana Hamilton

Final Say (Medley) – Celestine Donkor

Mala – MOGmusic

This Far – Ewura Abena

Gospel Artiste of The Year

Piesie Esther

Diana Hamilton

Celestine Donkor

MOGmusic

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year

Ras Kuuku

Epixode

Rocky Dawuni

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Samini

Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year

3 3 & 1 (Miensa Miensa Ne Baako) – Ras Kuuku

Atia – Epixode

Don’t Forget Me – Black Sherif

Never Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro

On God – Shatta Wale

Abundance – Samini

Eyes On You ft. Stonebwoy – Maccasio

Afrobeats Artiste of The Year

Camidoh

King Promise

Gyakie

Wendy Shay

Afrobeats Song of the Year

Kaba – Camidoh

Something – Gyakie

Balance It – D Jay

Ginger – King Promise

Jo – FBS ft. Mr Drew

Therapy – Stonebwoy

Carry Go – Sista Afia

Male Vocalist of The Year

Camidoh – Kaba

Stonebwoy – Gidiba (Firm & Strong)

King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft. Frenna

Akwaboah – My Darling ft. Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena – Atia (High-life Rendition)

Female Vocalist of The Year

Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie

Cina Soul – Waiting ft. Camidoh

Abiana – Shika

Adomaa – Beginning Again

Ewura Abena – So Far

Ruth Adjei – Matchless Father

Instrumentalist of The Year

Dominic Quarshie – Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther

Prince Sennah – My Meditations by Diana Hamilton

Emmanuel Bludo – Final Say (Medley) by Celestine Donkor

Dan Grahl – Final Say (Medley) by Celestine Donkor

Prince Hakim – Kadosh by Joe Mettle

Ahwenepa by Kwame Yeboah

Songwriter of the Year

Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie

Akwaboah – Darling

Black Sherif – Oh Paradise

Fameye – Thank You

Diana Hamilton – My Meditations

Ewura Abena – This Far

Epixode – Atia (High-life Rendition)

Best Group of The Year

FRA!

Bethel Revival Choir

Dope Nation

Keche

Best Rapper of the Year

Medikal – Scarface

Strongman – Goated

Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif

Amerado – Obiaa Boa

Eno Barony – The Finish Line ft. Amerado

Lyrical Joe – Hmmhm

Best Collaboration of The Year

FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew

Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif

Epixode – Atia (High-life Rendition) ft. Kwabena Kwabena

Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid

Frank Naro – Koom ft. Fameye

Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise

DJ Breezy – Outside (Abonten) ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod

Dj Vyrusky – Body Body ft. KiDi & Camidoh

FRA! – You Dey Feel The Vibe ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta (Thousand)

New Artiste of The Year

Lasmid

D Jay

DJ Azonto

Skyface SDW

Gambo

Most Popular Song of the Year

Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif

Friday Night – Lasmid

Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther

Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto

Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena

Soja – Black Sherif

Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo – Daddy Lumba

On God – Shatta Wale

Uncovered Artiste of The Year

Essi

Maya Blu

Cojo Rae

Tripcy

Theo Vesachi

Niashun

Shuga Lord

Vanilla

Mista Myles

Producer of The Year

MOGBeatz

Killbeatz

Nacee

Kaywa

Gomez Beatz

Samsney Beats

Shadrach Yawson

Da Maker

Beatz Vampire

Abochi

Best Music Video of The Year

Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise

Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie

Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo

Scott Evans – Best Side

Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid To Lose You

Stonebwoy – Therapy

D-Black – Dindin ft. Efya

Sista Afia – Carry Go

FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew

Sefa – Enjoyment

Most Dominant Fan Base of The Year

69 Fans

Gadam Nation

Team DH

Daddy Lumba Fans

Shatta Movement

BHIM Nation

Meditants

Team Move

Sarknation

Shay Gang

UK Based Best DJ

DJ Ozberga

DJ Invisible

DJ P Montana

DJ FiiFii

DJ Master P

DJ Paak

UK New Artiste of The Year

Jbee

FeelGudAlways

Francisca Amoah

NGB Muni

Internal B

Martha Brako

Mayqueen

UK-Based Uncovered Artiste of The Year

Kwayku

De.ViZION

Yaw Bossman

Kevin Omarr

Malisca Cardna

Drogo

UK Based Songwriter of The Year

De.ViZION – Cry Out Psalm 34:17

Black Kat Gh – So Much Love

Ohene – Say I Do

UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of The Year

GoldKay

Ras King Bobo 1

Denny

Charles Kalah

Kin Frenzee

UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of The Year

Glow – Denny ft. Yaa Pono

Come For Your Chocolate – Charles Kalah

Free Your Mind – Ras King Bobo 1

Boss Chick – Kin Frenzee

My Girl (Remix) – GoldKay ft. David Jay

UK-Based Highlife Song of The Year

So Much Love – Black Kat Gh feat. Kwabena Kwabena

Hand of God – Ohene

Cocoa – Kwadwo Obeng Barima(K.O.B)

Twe Da – Marco Lowrey

Wakawaka – Kay Bryn

Shidaa remix – K. O. G ft. Captain Planet

UK Based Highlife Artiste of The Year

Ohene

Kwadwo Obeng Barima (K.O.B)

Marco Lowrey

UK Based Artiste of The Year

Goldkay

Denny

Charles Kalah

Minister Kofi Nyarko

UK-Based Live Performance Band of The Year

Ozimzim

The Compozers

Davison Band

Minor Seventh

Onipa

UK-Based Gospel Song of The Year

Bless Me – MayQueen ft. Igwe

Agyenkwa Hene – Samuel Sey ft. Efe Grace

Give Me Rest – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

Omo God – Alice Mckenzie ft. Morris D’Voice

Nyame Ahyira Wo – Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade) ft. Lady Ann

Mo (Well Done) – Alex Acheampong ft. Morris Babyface

N’Adom – Min. Kofi Nyarko ft. Minister OJ

Blessed – Joseph Matthew

UK Based Gospel Artiste of The Year

Samuel Sey

Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

Alice McKenzie

Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade)

Min. Kofi Nyarko

Alex Acheampong

UK-Based Best Collaboration of The Year

Goldkay – My Girl Remix ft. David Jay

Francisca Amoah – Mogya Edi Bem ft. S.K. Frimpong

Star Vicy – Kabutey ft. Welzy

Geo Wellington – New Day Yeye ft. Zims

Samuel Sey – Agyenkwa Hene ft Efe Grace

Marco Lowrey – Twe Da remix ft. Medikal & Kurl Songx

Alice McKenzie – Omo God ft Morris D’Voice

Min. Kofi Nyarko – N’adom ft Min O.J.

Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade) – Nyame Ahyira Wo ft Lady Ann

Black Kat Gh – So Much Love ft. Kwabena Kwabena

UK-Based Producer of The Year

Ephraim Beatz

Charles Kalah

Adeshie Studios

Da BeatMasta

FeelGudAlways

Ghanaian Contemporary Act of The Year

Wiyaala

Atongo Zimba

King Ayisoba

K.O.G (Kweku Of Ghana)

Santrofi

FRA!

Kakatsitsi

Kyekyeku

Best Touring Band

Gyedu-Blay & The Ambolley Sekondi Band

Santrofi band

FRA!

K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade

Dela Botri & The Hewale Sounds

Super Opong Stars

First Class Band

Amamere Folk Music ‘n’ Dance Ensemble

Afrodat Troupe

Adesa Taloi

