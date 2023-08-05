Nominees list for 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK released

The Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK) has unveiled nominees for over 40 categories for the seventh edition of the prestigious awards scheme in a remarkable ceremony held at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, August 4, 2023.
Earlier this year, the GMAUK requested musicians, producers, and other members of the music business to submit their work for consideration between April 12, 2023, and May 30, 2023.
Sarkodie, Africa's most decorated rapper, had the most nominations with nine, followed by hip-hop musician Black Sherif, who bagged seven nominations.
The night featured spectacular performances by Episode, FBS, Keche, Lasmid, Perez Music, and many other artists.
Some important musical and political figures in attendance included multiple award-winning musician Shatta Wale, one of Ghana's most adored performers D-Black, Friday night hitmaker Lasmid, Hassan Ayariga, and many more.
The main event is scheduled to take place in London on October 7, 2023.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif
Piesie Esther
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie
King Promise
Shatta Wale
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of The Year
Black Sherif
Sarkodie
Medikal
Amerado
DJ Azonto
Lasmid
Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of The Year
Friday Night – Lasmid
Scarface – Medikal
Grace – Amerado ft. Lasmid
Ewiase – Kweku Flick
Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
Soja – Black Sherif
Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto
Benzo – Malcom Nuna
Kwacha – YPee ft. Yaw TOG
Pressure – Kimilist
Obaa Hemaa – Skyface SDW ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap KOTM, Kwaku DMC & Jay Bahd
Highlife Song of The Year
Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena
Adidede – Adina
Adom – Kwesi Arthur
Have Mercy – Kofi Knit
Champagne – KiDi
My Darling – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena
Outside (Abonten) – DJ Breezy ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
Afraid to Lose You – Kwabena Kwabena
Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo – Daddy Lumba
Settle – Gambo ft. Keche
Highlife Artiste of The Year
Adina
Kofi Kinaata
KiDi
Akwaboah
Kwabena Kwabena
Gospel Song of The Year
Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther
My Meditations – Diana Hamilton
Final Say (Medley) – Celestine Donkor
Mala – MOGmusic
This Far – Ewura Abena
Gospel Artiste of The Year
Piesie Esther
Diana Hamilton
Celestine Donkor
MOGmusic
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year
Ras Kuuku
Epixode
Rocky Dawuni
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Samini
Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year
3 3 & 1 (Miensa Miensa Ne Baako) – Ras Kuuku
Atia – Epixode
Don’t Forget Me – Black Sherif
Never Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro
On God – Shatta Wale
Abundance – Samini
Eyes On You ft. Stonebwoy – Maccasio
Afrobeats Artiste of The Year
Camidoh
King Promise
Gyakie
Wendy Shay
Afrobeats Song of the Year
Kaba – Camidoh
Something – Gyakie
Balance It – D Jay
Ginger – King Promise
Jo – FBS ft. Mr Drew
Therapy – Stonebwoy
Carry Go – Sista Afia
Male Vocalist of The Year
Camidoh – Kaba
Stonebwoy – Gidiba (Firm & Strong)
King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft. Frenna
Akwaboah – My Darling ft. Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena – Atia (High-life Rendition)
Female Vocalist of The Year
Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie
Cina Soul – Waiting ft. Camidoh
Abiana – Shika
Adomaa – Beginning Again
Ewura Abena – So Far
Ruth Adjei – Matchless Father
Instrumentalist of The Year
Dominic Quarshie – Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther
Prince Sennah – My Meditations by Diana Hamilton
Emmanuel Bludo – Final Say (Medley) by Celestine Donkor
Dan Grahl – Final Say (Medley) by Celestine Donkor
Prince Hakim – Kadosh by Joe Mettle
Ahwenepa by Kwame Yeboah
Songwriter of the Year
Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie
Akwaboah – Darling
Black Sherif – Oh Paradise
Fameye – Thank You
Diana Hamilton – My Meditations
Ewura Abena – This Far
Epixode – Atia (High-life Rendition)
Best Group of The Year
FRA!
Bethel Revival Choir
Dope Nation
Keche
Best Rapper of the Year
Medikal – Scarface
Strongman – Goated
Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
Amerado – Obiaa Boa
Eno Barony – The Finish Line ft. Amerado
Lyrical Joe – Hmmhm
Best Collaboration of The Year
FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew
Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
Epixode – Atia (High-life Rendition) ft. Kwabena Kwabena
Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid
Frank Naro – Koom ft. Fameye
Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise
DJ Breezy – Outside (Abonten) ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
Dj Vyrusky – Body Body ft. KiDi & Camidoh
FRA! – You Dey Feel The Vibe ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta (Thousand)
New Artiste of The Year
Lasmid
D Jay
DJ Azonto
Skyface SDW
Gambo
Most Popular Song of the Year
Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
Friday Night – Lasmid
Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther
Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto
Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena
Soja – Black Sherif
Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo – Daddy Lumba
On God – Shatta Wale
Uncovered Artiste of The Year
Essi
Maya Blu
Cojo Rae
Tripcy
Theo Vesachi
Niashun
Shuga Lord
Vanilla
Mista Myles
Producer of The Year
MOGBeatz
Killbeatz
Nacee
Kaywa
Gomez Beatz
Samsney Beats
Shadrach Yawson
Da Maker
Beatz Vampire
Abochi
Best Music Video of The Year
Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise
Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie
Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo
Scott Evans – Best Side
Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid To Lose You
Stonebwoy – Therapy
D-Black – Dindin ft. Efya
Sista Afia – Carry Go
FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew
Sefa – Enjoyment
Most Dominant Fan Base of The Year
69 Fans
Gadam Nation
Team DH
Daddy Lumba Fans
Shatta Movement
BHIM Nation
Meditants
Team Move
Sarknation
Shay Gang
UK Based Best DJ
DJ Ozberga
DJ Invisible
DJ P Montana
DJ FiiFii
DJ Master P
DJ Paak
Jbee
FeelGudAlways
Francisca Amoah
NGB Muni
Internal B
Martha Brako
Mayqueen
UK-Based Uncovered Artiste of The Year
Kwayku
De.ViZION
Yaw Bossman
Kevin Omarr
Malisca Cardna
Drogo
UK Based Songwriter of The Year
De.ViZION – Cry Out Psalm 34:17
Black Kat Gh – So Much Love
Ohene – Say I Do
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of The Year
GoldKay
Ras King Bobo 1
Denny
Charles Kalah
Kin Frenzee
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of The Year
Glow – Denny ft. Yaa Pono
Come For Your Chocolate – Charles Kalah
Free Your Mind – Ras King Bobo 1
Boss Chick – Kin Frenzee
My Girl (Remix) – GoldKay ft. David Jay
UK-Based Highlife Song of The Year
So Much Love – Black Kat Gh feat. Kwabena Kwabena
Hand of God – Ohene
Cocoa – Kwadwo Obeng Barima(K.O.B)
Twe Da – Marco Lowrey
Wakawaka – Kay Bryn
Shidaa remix – K. O. G ft. Captain Planet
UK Based Highlife Artiste of The Year
Ohene
Kwadwo Obeng Barima (K.O.B)
Marco Lowrey
UK Based Artiste of The Year
Goldkay
Denny
Charles Kalah
Minister Kofi Nyarko
UK-Based Live Performance Band of The Year
Ozimzim
The Compozers
Davison Band
Minor Seventh
Onipa
UK-Based Gospel Song of The Year
Bless Me – MayQueen ft. Igwe
Agyenkwa Hene – Samuel Sey ft. Efe Grace
Give Me Rest – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah
Omo God – Alice Mckenzie ft. Morris D’Voice
Nyame Ahyira Wo – Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade) ft. Lady Ann
Mo (Well Done) – Alex Acheampong ft. Morris Babyface
N’Adom – Min. Kofi Nyarko ft. Minister OJ
Blessed – Joseph Matthew
UK Based Gospel Artiste of The Year
Samuel Sey
Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah
Alice McKenzie
Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade)
Min. Kofi Nyarko
Alex Acheampong
UK-Based Best Collaboration of The Year
Goldkay – My Girl Remix ft. David Jay
Francisca Amoah – Mogya Edi Bem ft. S.K. Frimpong
Star Vicy – Kabutey ft. Welzy
Geo Wellington – New Day Yeye ft. Zims
Samuel Sey – Agyenkwa Hene ft Efe Grace
Marco Lowrey – Twe Da remix ft. Medikal & Kurl Songx
Alice McKenzie – Omo God ft Morris D’Voice
Min. Kofi Nyarko – N’adom ft Min O.J.
Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade) – Nyame Ahyira Wo ft Lady Ann
Black Kat Gh – So Much Love ft. Kwabena Kwabena
UK-Based Producer of The Year
Ephraim Beatz
Charles Kalah
Adeshie Studios
Da BeatMasta
FeelGudAlways
Ghanaian Contemporary Act of The Year
Wiyaala
Atongo Zimba
King Ayisoba
K.O.G (Kweku Of Ghana)
Santrofi
FRA!
Kakatsitsi
Kyekyeku
Best Touring Band
Gyedu-Blay & The Ambolley Sekondi Band
Santrofi band
FRA!
K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade
Dela Botri & The Hewale Sounds
Super Opong Stars
First Class Band
Amamere Folk Music ‘n’ Dance Ensemble
Afrodat Troupe
Adesa Taloi