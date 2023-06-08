0
Nonso Diobi opens up about his absence from Nollywood and transitions into filmmaking

Thu, 8 Jun 2023

Popular Nollywood actor, Nonso Diobi, recently gave insights into his prolonged absence from the Nigerian entertainment scene.

In an interview with HipTV, the 46-year-old actor, who enjoyed immense success in the film industry for over a decade, revealed that he took a break to expand his knowledge and skills to bring fresh and exciting content to his fans.

Nonso explained that he has transitioned from acting to filmmaking, taking on roles as a director and producer for his own movies.

During the interview, Nonso expressed his eagerness to provide his fans with what they desire while also reinventing himself in the entertainment industry.

He stated, "I always take time off to acquire more knowledge, to become something else in entertainment, and also to keep giving my fans what they want. And basically, that’s why I’ve been off the scene for a while and I am coming back with a bang."

The talented actor emphasized his new ventures as a filmmaker, indicating that his fans will soon witness the fruits of his efforts.

Nonso confidently declared, "I can officially tell you that I am a filmmaker also, not just the regular Nonso Diobi movie star that you know. So I’m also into directing now. I’m producing my own movies, and very soon, the fans will really understand why I took some time off. Because entertainment is my life."



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
