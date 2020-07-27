Entertainment

North East Region's Yennube evicted from 2020 GMB

Samira Yennube Kombat, North East Region rep of GMB

The North East Region representative in this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful has become the first casualty of the reality show as she exits on Sunday, July 26.

On the night all 16 contestants showcased different shades of fashion, Samira Yennube Kombat could not impress the judges as Savannah Region’s Abiba was saved at her expense.



Greater Accra Region’s Naa won the Star Performer Award on the night.

All the 16 contestants modelled different concepts including the Avant Garde concept.



Tabora-based Dash Fashion emerged the best in resort and island wear.

