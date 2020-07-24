Entertainment

Northern Region rep stars on night to market sponsors

Susu, contestant from the Northern region

All 16 contestants once again wowed the audience and viewers, convincing judges with their presentation on marketing sponsors’ products intertwined with individual talents.

With her intention of becoming news anchor, Abena, who represents the Ahafo Region marketed Adonko Next Level Energy Drink and Hand Sanitizer.



Posing as popular Bible character Moses, Ofosuwaa of the Eastern Region projected the 10 pillars of health from the Holy Trinity Spa in Sogakope.



Abiba from the Savannah Region projected all the goodies of AirtelTigo.

From a motivational speaker, artiste to a spoken word artiste, all 16 contestants brought their A-game to bear.



Northern Region’s SUSU won the ‘Star Performer’ prize with Ofosuwaa emerging ‘Most Innovative’ for the night.



It’s only your vote that guarantees your favourites stay in the competition.

