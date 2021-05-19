Not all celebrity marriages are destined to fail - Matilda Amissah-Arthur

• Okyeame Kwame and wife, Annica have launched a book titled ‘Love Locked Down’

Ghana’s Former Second Lady, Matilda Amissah-Arthur has praised musician Okyeame Kwame and wife, Annica Nsia-Apau, for putting together a practical book on their long-lasting love relationship.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb at the launch of the book “Love Locked Down” which was authored by the musician and his wife, Mrs Amiisah-Arthur noted that Okyeame Kwame and Annica's love story proves that not all celebrities’ marriages are destined to fail.



“When we hear about celebrities, we assume that they are full of trouble, they are fake and we stereotype celebrities. So, for us to get a love story from a celebrity who are just ordinary people who are living their lives and trying to make their love work, it is very good. Especially also that they do not pretend, they tell it all.”



Referring to the two as examples of celebrity marriage that has stood the test of time, she noted that their marital experience and challenges which has been documented in the book will serve as a guide to others.

“We are taken into their bedroom, we are told about their fights, all their differences, we are told about how they raise their children … they tell us the difference they have and how they go through their problems. In the end, we know that celebrities are just like any human being. They have the same problem that we all have in marriages.”



She further added: “What is nice about this book is that, it tells us that not all celebrity marriages are full of problems and that there are celebrity marriages that are doing very well so other celebrities and non-celebrities can read this book and take a cue from them.”



The Second Lady who is also the author of several books including 'Strength in the Storm’, ‘When a Loved One Dies' commended the couple for putting together the book. She advised that although troubles may come in marriages, the “important thing is how to work through the problems.”



“There are no two marriages that are the same, every marriage is different. Even though there are books about marriage, we are only reading the books to guide you. Each couple has to find what works for them, as Kwame and Annica said, per their marriage, they decided that they will make their own rules and find what works for them. Every marriage should know that there would be problems but the important thing is how to work through the problems,” she advised.



