Not even Wendy Shay can replace Ebony, she is like Bob Marley - Bullet

RuffTown Records CEO Bullet and late Ebony

CEO of Rutttown Records Bullet has finally stated the obvious.

Bullet says the late Ebony is the greatest of all time, just like the iconic Bob Marley, Tupac and Michael Jackson.



Taking to his Instagram page, Bullet writes with no provocation at that he has had many budding talents coming to him for a sign up to his record label but he has by far not seen someone as talented and gifted as the late Ebony.



He confirms that he would never want to replace Ebony even with Wendy Shay because she was simply irreplaceable.

Read his full post below;





