Not even rape allegation can hurt Shatta Wale's brand — Bulldog

Bulldog and Shatta Wale

Artiste manager Bulldog, known in real life as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson has stated categorially that the Shatta Wale brand is well positioned to withstand any setbacks that have tendencies of destroying it.

Bulldog indicated on TV3’s ‘Simply Showbiz’ show with Miriam Osei Agyemang that not even “a rape allegation” can bring the ‘Gringo’ hit maker down because he has gathered more than enough experiences over the years.



The Chief Executive Officer of Bullhaus Entertainment explained that Shatta Wale has risked everything but still stands tall in the entertainment industry.

“Shatta Wale, he has risked everything. There is nothing you can pin on Shatta Wale now that can bring him down. You want to put him in cells? He has been there,” reiterating that even if Shatta Wale is accused of raping somebody, though an offense will only leave his fans “surprised, but it will not bring his brand down.”



He further emphasised that because controversial, award winning Ghanaian Reggae/ Dancehall musician has “broken all the rules”, nothing can hurt his brand.

