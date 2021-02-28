'Not even when I go mad' - Waakye denies pronouncing regret for supporting NPP

Ghanaian veteran actor, Prince Yawson popularly known as Waakye has said he has no regrets for actively participating in the New Patriotic Party’s campaign to retain power in the 2020 general elections.

Ghbase.com a few weeks ago reported that Waakye who is a known supporter of the NPP had expressed regrets over his support for the party and had gone on to render an apology to Ghanaians.



However, in an interview with Oman Channel monitored by GhanaWeb, the actor categorically denied pronouncing any regrets for supporting the NPP.



According to Waakye, his motive for campaigning for President Akufo-Addo was to see him retain his seat and having seen that achieved, not even losing his sanity will cause him to regret supporting the NPP campaign.



“I will never say anything like that even if I lose my sanity. Because the person I was supporting won so why will I now come out to express any regret?”



He said his call for unity following the end of the campaign season may have been misconstrued by people who are claiming he has regretted supporting the NPP.

Waakye who recently earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from My Life Theology University in Accra further maintained that his current position as a preacher entreats him to be more circumspect about his political endeavours.



“I went into the campaign at the back of the NPP but the political season is over. When another political season comes and it behoves on my heart to speak then I will know what to do. For now, I am a preacher and as a preacher, you don’t have to involve yourself in politics too much. I won’t be a preacher who indulges in things that are not warranted,” stated.



Watch Waakye’s interview below:



