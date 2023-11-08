Not every artiste is always in the mood to collaborate - Medikal

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has shared how he avoids conflicts and relates to other artists in the music industry.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Medikal said that he respects the fact that not everyone may be ready to work with other artists at any time. Thus, he isn't offended if they do not collaborate with him.



"Sometimes, as artists, we may not feel like recording. Some artists may not understand this, but I do. If the artist I send my song to is not in the mood, I don't take it personally," he said.



He gave an example of when he collaborated with another rapper, Joey B, on a song. He said that Joey B did not like his first verse and asked him to do it again. He said that he was not offended by this and that he even improved his verse.



"He sent me the song and I did my verse. He sent it back to me and said he didn't like it. If I was someone who gets angry easily, I would have been upset. But I did the verse again and it was better than the first one. So sometimes we go through these things," he said.



ID/BB





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



