'Not every marriage is a scam' - Actress

Wedding Couples Ghana Love Marriage .png File photo of a couple flaunting their wedding rings

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has opined that not every marriage is a scam as many people perceive.

In a post on Instagram, the actress stated that marriage is very sweet but it depends on the partner one has.

Anita advised men to accept responsibility and quit embarrassing their spouses in order to have a happy marriage.

She also advised ladies to be humble and polite to their husbands.

Many people reacted to the post due to their conviction that both husband and wife have a part to play in preserving and nurturing the marriage.

See comments here:

dr_chidominika: "I support her on this one Abeg! Not all marriages are scam! I choose to be positive"

grey_violets: "Exactly. The both parties have a quota to contribute"

margaretsundayey: "Since Anita have problem with uche am Abit not happy.cos I always love how the comment on each other post ."

rachii_e: "She has said it all"

therealbigbaaaby: "Just enjoy ur own , no come dey do like say na ur prayer answer pass"

rikkyflefle: "No lies .. it only takes two mature and responsible adults to make a marriage work… there’s no marriage without up and down (no shit o) how u handled it makes it more amazing ## choose ur partner wisely …"

untamed_deals: "Marriage wen NA only they inside they enjoy am the guy don tier u tie am keep for there"

Check post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Tattle Room ???????? ???? (@thetattleroomng)

