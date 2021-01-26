Not every musician should be on stage playing shows – Okyeame Kwame

Award-winning veteran Ghanaian musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau known by the stage name Okyeame Kwame has indicated that it is not every musician that must be on stage playing shows.

While speaking in a radio interview which was monitored by Zionfelix, Okyeame Kwame indicated that he was targeting the upcoming musicians.



According to him, music is not only about the stage but rather music can be diversified and used for other things.



He said music can even be used to teach maths, science and also create jingles and be used for many developmental and creative avenues.

Okyeame Kwame gave a classic example of his son who rapped someone’s original rap and the video was posted online which went viral.



Watch video below: Forward to the 17th minute



