Not every popular person on social media deserves to be called a celebrity – Mzbel

Musician Mzbel

Controversial popular songstress, Mzbel born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has said in an interview with Amansan Krakye that not every popular person on social media deserves to be called a celebrity.

She fumed “If someone should be called a celebrity the person must earn the title but right now the moment someone becomes popular on social media we start calling that person a celebrity.



“It’s not every popular person that’s supposed to be called a celebrity but unfortunately that’s how they’re treating it here,” she remarked on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



Sharing her experience from her early days in the Ghana music industry, Mzbel revealed on the Kastle Drive show that those days without social media it took hard work for someone to be given the accolade as a celebrity.

She added in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com “But in our time when we started music, social media wasn’t there so for you to get an opportunity on radio or TV or appear on a front page of a newspaper, your works must have gotten to a level that makes you deserve that privilege.



“So you have to earn the title of a celebrity but right now It’s not like that social media makes people celebrities overnight and turn back to say all these people call themselves celebrities,” she ended.