Not every song needs dance; change your strategy - Arnold tells S3fa

Musician, S3fa and entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, an entertainment has advised female Afrobeat artiste, Sefadzi Abena popularly known as S3fa to alter her strategy in marketing her songs.

He noted that S3fa’s style of featuring her music videos with dancers is good but it should not be the same way all the time because people will get used to it and may not patronize the songs any longer.



The entertainment pundit urged S3fa to explore the use of social media in marketing her songs because he believes it is part of the reasons why her songs are not thriving anymore like they used to be.



Speaking as a pundit on the United Showbiz program aired on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Arnold Asamoah entreated S3fa to lessen the use of choreography in her music videos and explore other strategies.



“The other thing is that S3fa should go back to her drawing board and work on certain things. For every song, she wants to add dance. Almost every song is engineered with choreography but it shouldn’t be so all the time.



"Sometimes you have to change because it's not all the time the song will be welcomed in the same way so change the strategies a bit. After all, not every song will come with choreography,” he said.

Arnold further urged S3fa to employ the usage of social media in marketing her songs.



“She [S3fa] should also study the system very well and know where to promote the songs. Because there is TikTok and other social media platforms. You can go traditional but if you choose to remain stagnant with your style it will affect you. I could also feel some frustration with what she said. I think she said that because of personal difficulties,” said Arnold.



His reaction comes after S3fa stated that Ghanaians like to pressure artistes for new songs when they are not done consuming the released songs available to them.



She emphasized that Ghanaians have a short memory span thus, they easily forget about the new songs made available to them and would rather pressure the musicians for new songs.



S3fa furthered that this habit by Ghanaians puts pressure on artistes by forcibly making them release several songs which in the end will soon be forgotten.

During an engagement on TV3’s Ladies Circle, she said, “With me, because I like enjoying my passion, I want people to enjoy it too. In as much as this is my profession now, I want people to listen to the songs and be like 'okay she has put out a song so let me consume'.



"Ghanaians have a short memory span. If you release a song today, They can forget it in two weeks and they will be pressuring you for a new one. If you follow them, you will release like thousand songs and they will not know one.



Her statement sparked reactions from netizens. Some agreed with her while others stated reasons why Ghanaians consume songs for a shorter period.



The following are some reactions from Ghanaians:



“Sis please ah don’t have any short memory.. if the song is nice, we will listen to it forever. I have been listening to Daddy Lumba and the rest for years now and you can’t compare your songs to theirs”.

“Some Ghanaians or Ghanaians? Madam, those pressuring you are the reason why you should do good. Please don't miss the point”.



“But Mahama said it; that, we have a short memory and it's true.”



watch the video below





Not every song needs a dance challenge; change your strategies - @ArnoldBaidoo to Sefa#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/6PWUpPrcgM — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 29, 2023

SB/BB