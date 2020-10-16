Not everyone in your life wishes you well - Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong

There is always a thing to learn about life and human relationship, and Ghanaian actress, Moesha Buduong has one or two to tell.

Taking to her Instagram page where she commands quite a number of following, the actress in a post on Friday, October 16, 2020, has shared a lengthy write-up stringed with some basic but important lessons around the understanding of how it is not everyone within a person's circle who may possibly wish them well,



“A lot happens in life and you need to understand that ‘not everyone that is in your life wishes you well.’ There’s several lessons that one learns as we go through this journey called life. We all have our different paths we follow, different experiences come together to mould us into what it is we become, in all these, you have a choice to decide how each and every lesson, experience, difficulty, heartbreak, etc affects you,” she stated.



Delving into her personal experience, Moesha highlighted how growing into the woman she is today has seen her lose people including those she called friends and ones that she never dreamt diverting paths with under circumstances, that ended up causing her pain.



“You see, the woman I am today is not the same woman I was yesterday. All this has taught me one thing: That we grow. You may not see this growth, but trust me it is happening. In this short life I have lived so far, lost those I once called “friend” and those I once thought I would never lose. But that is all part of the growth process. The things you sometimes hear your so-called friends say about you is sometimes more than enough to break your heart, to get you into depression, to make you feel terrible,” she added.



Seeking to motivate her followers, the actress who doubles as a model underscored that the pain caused by people who break the trust vested in them tend not to last long as along the path of life, one is equally bound to come across others who are the opposite of those who let them down.

“My darling, I am here today to let you know that the pain you feel today will not matter tomorrow. Forgive, smile, believe, love and above all pray. You will meet people that will cheer you on as well as those who will do anything possible to tear you down ...they are those that will defend you without having to meet you and there are those that will do anything possible to make you look bad .But that my dear is okay ,it’s the circle of life,” the actress wrote.



She however pointed out the imperfection of humanity and challenged her followers to not “allow anyone to put you in a box with their pointing fingers” but rather “show the world what the world needs to see and keep to yourself what you want to keep private .There is no Person that is perfect ,and just because you sin differently from me does not make you better than me.”



