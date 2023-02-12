0
Menu
Entertainment

Not many men were part of my success story, including Ofori Amponsah - Ayisha Modi

Ayisha Modi Samini 3d.png Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian socialite cum music investor, Ayisha Modi, has revealed that not many men are part of her success story.

According to the socialite in an Instagram live video, the only person to ever give her money is her current partner, with whom she lives currently, not even Ofori Amponsah.

Delving further, she claimed that the only time money came into her account when she was with Ofori Amponsah was when the artiste went to play shows.

“I have done so much; not many Ghanaian men are part of my success. My husband is the first man I have lived with who has given me money.

“I stayed with Ofori Amponsah for 12 years, and when money from our shows came in, it landed straight in my bank account,” she said.

She said that they constructed a 21-apartment building together using the earnings from their labor and that they occasionally gave Ofori Amponsah enormous sums of money.

“We built a 21-apartment building. If I have 10,000 dollars, I give it to Ofori and tell him, and Ofori takes it.

“What we will eat at home, what we will wear, I give to him. It's not like I have a man who is doing that for me,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@mari_gyataa)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: