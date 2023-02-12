Not many men were part of my success story, including Ofori Amponsah - Ayisha Modi

Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi

Controversial Ghanaian socialite cum music investor, Ayisha Modi, has revealed that not many men are part of her success story.

According to the socialite in an Instagram live video, the only person to ever give her money is her current partner, with whom she lives currently, not even Ofori Amponsah.



Delving further, she claimed that the only time money came into her account when she was with Ofori Amponsah was when the artiste went to play shows.



“I have done so much; not many Ghanaian men are part of my success. My husband is the first man I have lived with who has given me money.



“I stayed with Ofori Amponsah for 12 years, and when money from our shows came in, it landed straight in my bank account,” she said.



She said that they constructed a 21-apartment building together using the earnings from their labor and that they occasionally gave Ofori Amponsah enormous sums of money.

“We built a 21-apartment building. If I have 10,000 dollars, I give it to Ofori and tell him, and Ofori takes it.



“What we will eat at home, what we will wear, I give to him. It's not like I have a man who is doing that for me,” she added.









Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/BOG