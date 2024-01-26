Entertainment

Entertainment
7

Not your regular artiste - Samini shows off certificate after graduating from GIMPA

Samini NPP 56.png Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Samini

Thu, 25 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Reggae/Dancehall artiste Samini has taken to social media to show off his newly attained certificate from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Samini successfully graduated with a degree in Project Management in July 2023 after four years of studying at the prestigious institution, where he was also SRC president.

Fast-forward to January 2024, Samini, real name Emmanuel Andrews Samini, expressed his joy in a video posted on social media where he showed off his certificate and transcript.

The certificate indicated that he obtained a Second Class (Honors) Bachelor of Science Degree.

“Not your regular artiste, not your average artiste…..to God be the glory,” Samini declared.

Earlier in June 2023, GMA-US Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year winner announced he was done with school and was ready to return to a full-time music career after he took a hiatus to pursue education.

View the post below



ID/OGB

