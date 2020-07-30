LifeStyle

Not your usual couple: 6 romantic photos of Mahama and Lordina

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama are celebrating their 28th marriage anniversary.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his wife are making us fall in love again while marking their 28th marriage anniversary.



They both took to their social media pages to share photos showing how beautiful their love is and have pen down lovely messages to each other while they mark the day.



We love how these two make us believe in love and couldn't wait to share some of their romantic photos with you.



The former First Lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama took to twitter to celerabte her union with John Dramani Mahama saying"It's been an amazing marriage journey with you my Love. Happy 28th wedding anniversary to us. 28years down, and forever to go.#endlesslove"





It's been an amazing marriage journey with you my Love. Happy 28th wedding anniversary to us. 28years down, and forever to go.#endlesslove pic.twitter.com/36ojiEh3kK — Lordina Mahama (@MrsMahama) July 29, 2020

See the photos of the two below:

















