Nothing moves me to attend church – Lawyer Nti

Richmond Xavier Amoako also known as 'Lawyer Nti'

Ghanaian comic actor and movie director, Richmond Xavier Amoako popularly known as Lawyer Nti has said that he is not a fan of church and nothing even moves him to go to church

During an exclusive interview with ZionFelix, Lawyer Nti took some time to cast his mind to recall the very last time he stepped his foot in a church room.



According to him, the reason behind his decision is that nothing moves him to attend church. Even when many non-Christians attend church service on 31st Night to crossover to the new year, the popular actor said he sees no reason to do that.

Reminiscing the last time that he went to church, he said it was about a year and some months.



He, however, stated that he will partake in a church service when he gets the feeling to do so.



This conversation follows his role as a Pastor in a forthcoming movie titled ‘Strike’.